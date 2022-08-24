August 24, 2022

WHO YOU GONNA BELIEVE, JOE OR YOUR OWN LYIN’ WALLET? Voters Don’t Buy Biden’s Claims on Recession. “Nearly 70 percent of respondents told Hart Research Associated/Public Opinion Strategies, which conducted the poll for NBC, that the U.S. economy has fallen into a recession. The finding comes after Biden has insisted that the country is not in a recession, which most sources define as two consecutive quarters of GDP drops. The Commerce Department reported last month that the GDP dropped for two consecutive quarters.”