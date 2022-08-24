«
»

August 24, 2022

WHO YOU GONNA BELIEVE, JOE OR YOUR OWN LYIN’ WALLET? Voters Don’t Buy Biden’s Claims on Recession. “Nearly 70 percent of respondents told Hart Research Associated/Public Opinion Strategies, which conducted the poll for NBC, that the U.S. economy has fallen into a recession. The finding comes after Biden has insisted that the country is not in a recession, which most sources define as two consecutive quarters of GDP drops. The Commerce Department reported last month that the GDP dropped for two consecutive quarters.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:42 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.