August 23, 2022

PARTY OF YOUTH UPDATE: Rep. Jerry Nadler knocks off Carolyn Maloney in NY-12 battle of House Dems.

With almost two-thirds of the district’s vote scanners reporting, Nadler had 55.9% of the vote compared to just 25.1% for Maloney. Attorney Suraj Patel, who was challenging Maloney for a third consecutive cycle, had 17.8%. Nadler said both Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Suraj Patel called him tonight to concede defeat. He praised Patel as an “exceptionally bright and committed young leader” and thanked Maloney for her “decades of service to our city,” adding that they spent much of their “adult lives working together.” New York’s controversial redistricting process pitted the two longtime allies — Nadler, 75, of the Upper West Side, and Maloney, 76, of the Upper East Side — against one other, sparking bad feelings that marred a 30-year career in the House.

If you want a sense of how toxic their slug-fest was, Jim Geraghty had an fun column on the topic yesterday: Two Democrats Set Aside Years of Friendship to Destroy One Another. “Is staying in Congress for a 31st and 32nd year worth trying to destroy the reputation of someone you audaciously still call a friend? Apparently, it is. If you’re a conservative, this is all hilarious. Two longtime allies with little to no ideological distinction are turning on each other with ferocity and venom, turning their primary into a demolition derby just out of a desire to stay in Congress for a few more years — years that are extremely likely to be spent in the minority! But, if you suspect that politics rots your brain and corrodes your soul, this is rather vivid evidence that the longer you stay in power, the more you prioritize staying there. In the end, winning another term is all that matters to these two.”