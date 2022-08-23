August 23, 2022

ANTI-ISRAEL ACTIVIST ROGER WATERS APPEARS ON CHINESE PROPAGANDA NETWORK.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) America, based in Washington, D.C., is an arm of the Beijing-led propaganda network China Central Television. In an interview with CGTN America about China’s sovereignty over Taiwan, Waters attacked American media.

“You won’t catch me watching MSNBC or Fox or anything in between because it’s all nonsense. It’s all propaganda, all of it … and they’re doing it as an exercise in control,” Waters said.

Waters compared American media’s coverage of U.S.-Taiwan relations to Nazi Germany and to George Orwell’s 1984.

“It’s the same kind of technique that, dare I say it,” Waters said, “the Third Reich used in the ’30s in Germany: You have to identify somebody. They identified the Jews. … Once you identify your enemy it’s much easier to control the people because you close down the window of attention that they have.”

Waters reprimanded the United States for its relationship with Taiwan and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) for visiting Taiwan earlier this month.