August 23, 2022

HOW IT STARTED: Rioters Burn Atlanta Wendy’s to the Ground following Death of Rayshard Brooks.

—National Review, June 15th, 2020.

How it’s going: No charges for Atlanta officers in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

“Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia Executive Director Pete Skandalakis gave a detailed presentation on what led to his decision in a news conference Tuesday.

‘You look at the totality of the circumstances. What did the officer know in that time, in that moment, in that split second,’ Skandalakis said.

Skandalakis said the officers’ use of force was reasonable and they did not act with criminal intent. He said the charges against the officers will be dismissed.

Police said that on the night of June 12, Brooks fell asleep in the drive-thru line at the Wendy’s. When police responded, he struggled with officers, grabbed one officer’s Taser and tried to run away.

Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan shot him to death after police say Brooks’ pointed the Taser at Rolfe’s head. Body camera video showed the events leading to Brooks’ death play out.