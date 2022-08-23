August 23, 2022

SANNA MARIN IS LIVING HER BEST LIFE POSSIBLE: Finnish PM Sanna Marin apologizes for leaked photo of topless influencers.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized Tuesday for a photo showing a pair of topless influencers locking lips during a private party at her official residence. “In my opinion, the picture is not appropriate,” Finland’s leader told reporters on Tuesday. “I apologize for it. That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together.” Marin’s public mea culpa over the X-rated display comes just days after leaked videos of her own wild dancing and partying at a separate event caused a backlash and prompted the prime minister to voluntarily undergo drug testing in a bid to clear her name.

I’m not sure if the leaked photo counts as X-rated — perhaps R or even PG-13.

Related: Sanna Marin and the rise of fake controversy. “You’d really have to work at climbing aboard your high horse to make the case that getting tipsy or, for that matter, outright plastered now and again on her day off would render Marin unfit for office. The social use of alcohol is hardly unprecedented in politics, and it’s only relatively recently that its use in professional contexts has come to be frowned on. Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher were both drinkers. Pitt the Younger would put away a bottle of port before he addressed the House. There’s no suggestion that Marin is an alcoholic; just that she’s prone to the occasional drink as many sociable women in their thirties are. Yet since enough trolls are pushing it through social media, we’re licensed to report the fact of the ‘controversy’; and besides, everyone loves an embarrassing leaked video and the Finnish PM is an attractive woman so the story illustrates well. It has legs mainly because the Finnish PM has legs. Yet just to calm this nonsense down, Sanna Marin has had to take a drug test — which itself becomes news.”