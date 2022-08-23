August 23, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN SELF-AWARENESS: CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire.

The fallout from the firing of Brian Stelter and the cancellation of Reliable Sources continues this week.

CNN insiders tell Confider that staffers cannot shake the feeling the shocking move was made to appease John Malone, a right-leaning billionaire, close friend of the Murdoch family, and key Warner Bros. Discovery board member who has made it well-known that he would like CNN to be more “centrist”—whatever that means.