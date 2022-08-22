August 22, 2022

ANTHONY FAUCI WILL STILL GET $350,000 A YEAR FROM THE GOVERNMENT AFTER HE RETIRES: “Of course, Fauci will be able to make much more money than that. He will surely write books and give speeches. Indeed, the doctor is well-positioned to capitalize on his newfound fame as a hero to Team Blue. No public official, not even President Joe Biden himself, personifies the U.S. government’s pandemic approach quite like Fauci, who quite deliberately positioned himself as the avatar of correct COVID-19 behavior. Fauci even said that critics who undermined him were attacking science itself.”