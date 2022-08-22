August 22, 2022

FASTER, PLEASE: Texas Has ‘Bused Over 7,000 Migrants to Our Nation’s Capital Since April.’

Meanwhile in Florida: “Responding to a question about an upsurge in Cuban migration during a recent interview on a South Florida Spanish-language radio station, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nuñez said the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis will send migrants who arrive to Florida illegally to Delaware…But a spokesperson for the Governor’s campaign later said Cubans coming to South Florida would be exempt.”