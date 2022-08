NOW THEY’VE GONE TOO FAR: Soulless Greens Are Trying to Ruin Scotch Whisky. “Because peat is decaying organic matter that must be burned to obtain energy, it is considered a fossil fuel — and you know what that means.”

If you read between the lines, it’s obvious that banning or limiting peat is just a way for distillers who don’t use peat to legally kneecap superior distillers.