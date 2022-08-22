August 22, 2022

UNEXPECTEDLY: Biden takes two-week break as vacation time outstrips Trump, Obama, Bush.

Call him the “Out of Towner.”​ President Biden will wrap up a two-week vacation at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Wednesday as one unofficial count indicates he has spent more time away from the White House than his three immediate predecessors at the same point in their terms. The president and his family, including disgraced first son Hunter Biden, left Washington for their latest getaway on Aug. 10, spending almost a week at a $20 million mansion on South Carolina’s exclusive Kiawah Island. As The Post reported earlier this month, the first family stayed for free at the nine-bedroom oceanfront estate owned by Democratic donor Maria Allwin, the widow of hedge fund founder James Allwin. The president interrupted his vacation for one day to return to the White House on Aug. 16 and sign the Inflation Reduction Act​.

While Biden’s Out of Office schedule shouldn’t surprise anyone, it is unfortunate that the president had to skip out on all of the post-signing gloating. Fear not though Joe: a man was waiting in the wings who was thrilled to act as your pompous understudy. Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain, took a break from retweeting Jennifer Rubin’s Washington Post columns, to give an interview to Politico about Biden’s winning streak. Klain answered questions about what Joe Biden is dubbing “a season of substance.” He listed a variety of accomplishments including several pieces of legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Like so much of Biden’s presidency in Klain’s eyes, the passing of these incredibly expensive bills is historic. In fact, Ron Klain retweeted Robert Schrum, who pointed out that Joe Biden is the most legislatively successful president since Lyndon B. Johnson! Of course, The Spectator’s Stephen L. Miller was quick to rain on the parade, replying, “How’d that work out for LBJ?”

Exit quote: “In this same interview, Biden’s right-hand man also revealed that he can get a lot more work done when the president is not at the White House. Lucky for Ron, that seems to be quite often nowadays.”