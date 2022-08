KURT SCHLICHTER: IT’S NOT 2005 ANY LONGER, AND THE SITUATION IS TOO DESPERATE TO CONTINUE INDULGING WEAK AND FECKLESS MEN LIKE MIKE PENCE AND TIM SCOTT WHO DON’T KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS. As Ace of Spades responds, “it’s not true that these people don’t want to fight. They do want to fight. It’s just that they want to fight actual conservatives.”