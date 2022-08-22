August 22, 2022

SEAN DAVIS NEEDS JUST A FEW SCREENSHOTS TO SINK EX-SURGEON GENERAL’S PRAISE FOR DR. FAUCI’S HUMILITY:

Earlier today Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he would be stepping down as head of the NIAID “to pursue the next chapter of my career.” If Sen. Rand Paul has anything to say about it (and if voters give the Senate back to the Republicans) part of that “next chapter” will be getting grilled at more hearings.

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams noted Fauci’s announcement by claiming that the doctor never sought the spotlight…Sean Davis offered up a few screenshots that would indicate otherwise: