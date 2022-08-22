August 22, 2022

MICHAEL WALSH: ‘Our Democracy’ Needs a Great Reset.



You know the American Republic is on its last legs when those trying to destroy it consistently refer to it as “our democracy,” which is exactly what it is not and what it was never intended to be. Historically, democracies don’t last long, because they quickly turn into tyrannies after passing through the parasitical stage. Democracy in ancient Greece was hardly what we might call “democracy” today, as voting was restricted males with a stake in the system. No votes for women, slaves, or helots. The young male hoplites of Athens had to complete military training as ephebes to earn their right to vote, and not simply achieve their majority, which was effectively 20; additionally they had to buy their own armor and weapons and be prepared to go to war on practically an annual basis. (Any resemblance between this society and the world of Starship Troopers is entirely intentional.)