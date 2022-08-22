August 22, 2022

ROGER SIMON: #DemCast Takes Democrats War on Truth to a Much More Dangerous Level.

“DemCast is a non-profit organization utilizing social media to push left-wing narratives online through tens of thousands of accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

“Garnering an estimation of over 50 billion impressions since just 2019 — DemCast aims at manipulating public opinion surrounding the topics of COVID, war with Russia, January 6, and even swaying local elections throughout all of the 50 states. …

“[A]n unlisted YouTube video posted to DemCast’s YouTube channel … details a major function of DemCast’s strategy — using thousands of private chatrooms to artificially amplify messaging on the platform, garnering millions of impressions, artificially amplifying content to sway public opinion.”

To do this, they utilize something called the Speechifai platform wherein (obviously left-wing) organizations are provided with “an accompanying hashtag, ensuring that when thousands of individuals post to social media, they appear as though they are authentic to the normal user — rather than auto-generated” (from a specifically left-wing bot).

I repeat: over 50 billion impressions so far, undoubtedly growing exponentially even as we read this. Not even Orwell dreamed of this for his Ministry of Truth. Who needs the imprimatur of the New York Times—controversial to some of us diehards—when you have millions of people unwittingly repeating the received mantras without a hint of bias acknowledged? It’s from folks just like you, folks. No pundits, no media, nada, not even celebrities.

I can already see the gleam in Klaus Schwab’s eyes as some putatively harmless and logical version of “You will own nothing and you will be happy” makes its way through the chat rooms and then invades half the computers of the world to be tweeted and retweeted until our heads explode.