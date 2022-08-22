August 22, 2022

BIDEN HASN’T BEEN ABLE TO FREE BRITTNEY GRINER: Maybe Dennis Rodman Can? “Of course, when you read between the lines, it sounds like the administration is afraid that Rodman might show them up and accomplish something they couldn’t: Griner’s release. Honestly, I have more confidence in Dennis Rodman securing that ungrateful American’s release than in the Biden administration doing so. Rodman credits himself with securing the release of American prisoner Kenneth Bae from North Korea back in 2014. So, I guess Rodman has experience being better at diplomatic negotiations than Democrat administrations.”