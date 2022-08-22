August 22, 2022

I WONDER HOW THIS WILL TURN OUT: Court Rules Man Who Identifies as Woman Must Be Allowed in Women’s Jail. “In a split decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that ‘gender dysphoria’ is a protected class under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The court ruled that a male identifying as a female, named Williams, who was imprisoned in Fairfax County, Virginia should be housed with the female inmates, even though he retains male body parts.”

Related: Dr. Colin Wright suspended from Twitter for cartoon criticizing trans activism.

Here’s the cartoon that got him banned, appropriate to the 4th Circuit Court story.