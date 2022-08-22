August 22, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dem Candidates Don’t Want the Biden Stink Anywhere Near Them. “Imagine sharing a campaign stage with the President of the United States and having the moment where he gets your name wrong and then turns around to shake hands with someone who isn’t there captured and shared on social media. It’s not just the Biden policies that Democrats want to distance themselves from, it’s the crazy demented uncle in the Oval Office who they want to stay far away from them.”