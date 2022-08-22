August 22, 2022

«
BLUE CITY BLUES: Another Day, Another Murderer Out On Bond. “In a sane county, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm should be an immediate tip back to the slammer under Sec. 46.04 of the Texas penal code.”

