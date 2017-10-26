August 21, 2022

WAIT, TEDDY IS GOOD AGAIN?!

● Shot: Move over Abe! ABC’s Karl Compares Liz Cheney to Teddy Roosevelt.

Days after recently ousted anti-Trump Congresswoman Liz Cheney laughably compared herself to former Republican President Abraham Lincoln, ABC’s This Week co-moderator Jonathan Karl took it a step further and compared Cheney to former President Theodore Roosevelt.

Nice to see Teddy back from “Progressive” purgatory, however temporary his reprieve:

● Chaser: Red paint was splashed at the statue of Theodore Roosevelt on the steps of the American Museum of Natural History early Thursday, according to cops.”

—The New York Post, October 26, 2017.

● Hangover: Theodore Roosevelt statue removed from American Museum of Natural History.

—NPR, January 20, 2022.

Exit quote: