August 20, 2022

NEVER FORGET: A Twitter thread on the worst “science”-driven craziness of 2020:

Including: Black day at blue lagoon: Picture shows picturesque lake turned completely black after UK police put dye in it to stop Instagrammers break virus lockdown.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:14 pm
