August 20, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER: Surprise! Up to 90% of all new taxes in the Biden inflation bill could come from small businesses making less than $200k per year.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Why Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:50 pm
