August 20, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
GOODER AND HARDER: Surprise! Up to 90% of all new taxes in the Biden inflation bill could come from small businesses making less than $200k per year.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Why Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.