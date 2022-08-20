August 20, 2022

BYRON YORK: Biden is still dragging his party down.

In the Senate, Democrats do have some reason for optimism about keeping their 50-50 tie, which, with the Democratic vice president, gives them operational control. Former President Donald Trump has pushed weak candidates in a few key races, Georgia and Pennsylvania foremost among them, who might end up costing Republicans their chance to win control of the Senate. There has been much discussion about Trump’s clout in GOP primaries, but of course, the final test is whether his candidates actually get elected.

The problem is, the House still looks bad for Democrats. And perhaps the biggest reason is this: A president’s job approval rating is a critical indicator, perhaps the best single indicator, of how well his party will do in midterm elections for the House. And Biden’s job approval rating is still low and unlikely to rise out of the danger zone in the next 2 1/2 months.