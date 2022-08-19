August 19, 2022

WHAT IT TAKES TO GET OUR POLITICAL ELITES RILED UP: Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas’ suggestion that Israel has committed “fifty Holocausts” against the Palestinians is grossly inaccurate and offensive. But he was answering a question in Germany about whether he would apologize for his involvement in the Munich massacre of Israel fifty years ago. The lack of apology is more important than overheated, offensive rhetoric, because it shows that either deep-down he’s still the same terrorist as always, or at least that he thinks it would be very harmful in Palestinian politics to acknowledge that murdering innocent athletes was wrong. Similarly, his government continues to pay generous pensions to terrorists who murder Israeli Jews, not just rewarding those terrorists but encouraging others to follow in their footsteps. Abbas is also a dictator who has not held elections in almost two decades, and as corrupt as the day is long. None of that gets the elites nearly as agitated as making an offensive Holocaust-related remark. It’s almost as though if you pay lip service to the memory of the Holocaust, you will get a free pass for current crimes committed against Jews and others… In fact, it’s exactly that.