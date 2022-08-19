August 19, 2022

BRIAN STELTER DROPPED BY CNN: Why the ‘Reliable Sources’ host was shown the door. “‘Stelter departs CNN having done damage to both the network’s reputation and the wider media’s reputation like few others could do. Positing himself as a media reporter looking to help explain the journalism profession to the public and show how stories are made and shaped, Stelter actually exposed the national press for the knavish liberal partisans that they’ve become by inadvertently displaying their arrogance and childish refusal to accept even mild outside criticism,’ [NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck] told Fox News Digital.”