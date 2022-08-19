August 19, 2022

I’D BEEN TOLD THERE WAS A UNIVERSE-SHATTERING KABOOM: Astronomers looking at Webb: What if the Big Bang didn’t happen? “I’m not going to pretend that I have the scientific mental horsepower to understand the mechanics behind all of this, but science journals are quoting people who certainly should be able to understand it. If the universe has been expanding since its inception 14 billion years ago, the galaxies the furthest away from us should appear huge and have a certain amount of ‘red shift’ in their light. But what Webb is showing us is almost exactly the opposite.”