«
»

August 19, 2022

VICTORIA TAFT: Feds Swear Trump Investigation Was in ‘EARLY STAGES’ When FBI Stormed Mar-a-Lago. Oh, Really? “This is a breathtaking statement. And it raises more questions than it answers. Let’s go through a few of them.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:05 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.