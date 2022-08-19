August 19, 2022

WELL, THIS IS THE 21st CENTURY, YOU KNOW. Watch: Jetson Completes the World’s First Ever Evtol Commute.

After months of trial and testing, Swedish company Jetson has conducted the first commuter flight of its Jetson ONE eVTOL. The footage, which was shared last week via social media, shows co-founder and Jetson ONE inventor Tomasz Patan flying from home to work. While exact details of the flight time and distance have yet to be revealed, the company has called it a ‘momentous occasion’ saying it reduced Patan’s commute time by an impressive 88%.

Jetson said, ‘We are incredibly proud to share that after months of rigorous trial and testing we completed the World’s first EVTOL commute!’