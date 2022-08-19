August 19, 2022

THE MASK DROPS: Anti-Trump writer Sam Harris admits the media tried to swing election for Biden—and actually defends it.

Well-known writer and podcaster Sam Harris admitted in a recent interview what many on the Right have long suspected: When the Hunter Biden laptop story about questionable emails and overseas business dealings broke right before the 2020 presidential election, the media, Big Tech, and the intelligence community did everything they could to censor or dismiss it in order to improve Joe Biden’s chances against Donald Trump. “Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement, I would not have cared,” Harris recently told the Triggernometry podcast. “There’s nothing, it’s Hunter Biden, it’s not Joe Biden. Whatever the scope of Joe Biden’s corruption is…it is infinitesimal compared to the corruption we know Trump is involved in.” “It’s like a firefly to the sun,” he added. https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmith/status/1560323224973578242

Further thoughts from John Nolte: Sam Harris Approves of Media Misinforming Voters to Stop Trump.

HARRIS: [Trump’s corruption] doesn’t answer the people who say it’s completely unfair to not have looked at the laptop in a timely way and to have shut down the New York Post’s Twitter account: ‘That’s a left-wing conspiracy to deny [Trump] his [second term].’ Absolutely it was! Absolutely! But I think it was warranted. INTERVIEWER: You’re saying you’re content with a left-wing conspiracy to prevent somebody from being democratically reelected president. Harris doesn’t say, No, that’s not okay. Instead, he argues that it was a conspiracy out in the open, so not really a conspiracy. Sam Harris is one of those mercenary leftists who likes to stroke those on the right desperate for anyone on the left to agree with them about anything. So, yeah, he’ll say a few things we agree with. But at heart, he’s a fascist leftist. Just another scumbag willing to not only deceive you, but openly brag about his willingness to deceive you — laugh right in your face — to show off for his left-wing pals. And Harris’s willingness to deceive you and laugh about deceiving you is not his only sin. He also lies about Trump’s “corruption” being a fact when he has been convicted of nothing, despite six years and billions of dollars aligned against him in the media, local and federal law enforcement, and all the impeachments and January 6 kangaroo courts.

Yesterday, Harris attempted to walk back what everyone heard with their lying ears: Sam Harris clarifies that clip where he says he wouldn’t have cared if Hunter Biden had children’s bodies in his basement.