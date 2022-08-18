August 18, 2022

KURT SCHLICHTER: Cheney’s Humiliating Defeat Is Another Sign That We Are Winning.

She is Republican monkeypox, you know. She is a walking, talking, warmongering, loathsome disease infecting the nether regions of the Republican Party, and her resounding rejection by the decent Americans of Wyoming demonstrates that we are curing the infection that is her kind. The Bill Kristols, the Jen Rubins, the Jeff Flakes, and the John McCains are gone, and we don’t miss them. Miracle Whip Mitt will be gone next time. He won’t be missed either, except by MSNBCNN and WaPo when they need a sitting senator to sell out the people who once had his yellow back.

We are the new Republican Party, one not dedicated to getting its leading lights invited to DC cocktail parties but one determined to drop a turd in the DC punchbowl.

And the new Republican Party has no place for Liz Cheney, her horrific father, or other insipid creatures like them. We’re tired of GOP poohbahs who never met a war they didn’t want your kids to fight. The Cheneys are absolutely perfect examples of what we are talking about. What have they ever done? I mean accomplished, as opposed to run their fool mouths about. What’s Dick Cheney’s big score? What’s in his win column? Nothing, and the same with his useless daughter.