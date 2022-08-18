August 18, 2022

CONSERVATIVE GROUP TAKES AIM AT DEMOCRATIC ‘WOKEISM’ WITH ADS TARGETING LATINO VOTERS:

According to Politico, which first reported on the group’s plans, Citizens for Sanity has been working with Republican operatives to place ad campaigns in contested congressional districts, beginning with those in Latino-heavy districts in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Arizona.

A mission statement on its website says the group wants to “defeat ‘wokeism’ and anti-critical thinking ideologies that have permeated every sector of our country and threaten the very freedoms that are foundational to the American Dream.”

Beyond South Texas, Citizens for Sanity has been buying billboards in major markets that poke fun at progressive shibboleths such as criminal justice reform, transgender issues, and climate change.

A billboard that appeared alongside highways in Philadelphia and Detroit reads, “Violent criminals deserve our passion and respect. This fall, stand strong for progressive values.” Another, in Philadelphia and Chicago, reads, “Protect pregnant men from climate discrimination,” and one in Atlanta says, “Open the jails. Open the borders. Close the schools. Vote progressive this November.”