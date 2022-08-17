«
»

August 17, 2022

LIZ CHENEY GOT EXACTLY WHAT SHE DESERVED: Cheney’s downfall came as a result of her participation in the January 6th investigations, rather than as a result of her warmongering, but there’s cause to celebrate no matter what.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:22 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.