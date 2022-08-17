August 17, 2022
LIZ CHENEY GOT EXACTLY WHAT SHE DESERVED: Cheney’s downfall came as a result of her participation in the January 6th investigations, rather than as a result of her warmongering, but there’s cause to celebrate no matter what.
