August 17, 2022

THE BANNINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: I’m Just Going to Go Ahead and Say It: Twitter Is Objectively Pro-Groomer.

Pro-groomer social media platform Twitter has permanently suspended the Gays Against Groomers organization from their account.

Describing themselves as “a coalition of gays against the sexualization and indoctrination of children,” Gays Against Groomers was founded earlier this year by Jaimee Michell. A gay woman who describes herself as “based” and “strayed” from woke culture, Michell has compared “gender-affirming” surgery on minors to the works of Nazi butcher Dr. Josef Mengele.

That’s probably because Michell is unafraid to speak hard truths. She told OAN last month:

I created the coalition because, you know, there are many of us within the gay community that have been speaking out against what’s happening now to children in our name for a long time. But we never had a unified voice. We never had a unified front to really tackle this stuff head-on. So, I thought it would be a very powerful thing to do to band together and unite behind this message that we oppose it, that we don’t want anything to do with these people. And it’s very important.

I contacted Michell to find out how many followers her organization lost with the suspension, but haven’t heard back from her yet. Their backup account — however long it lasts — is here and after a few hours already has 6,400 followers. Growth of the suspended account had been described in one recent article as “viral.”