August 18, 2022

OK, GROOMER: ‘Terror Campaign’: Trans Activists Push for Censorship of Discussions on Child Sex Changes.

Activists accused the accounts of “stochastic terrorism” and demanded Twitter take action to censor the conversation and take down their accounts.

“In the last 5 days, Libs of Tiktok has tweeted and retweeted 14 posts about Boston Children’s Hospital. As a result, BCH providers are being inundated in death threats and harassing calls and emails,” Alejandra Caraballo wrote. “It’s now affecting their services. This is stochastic terrorism, full stop.”

The post was retweeted by Ari Drennen, LGBTQ program director at the left-wing activist organization Media Matters, along with several other posts expressing concern about criticism of the hospital posing a potential safety threat.