August 17, 2022

SAVAGE UK RESTAURANT OWNER COMPLETELY FED UP WITH ‘HOLIER-THAN-THOU’ VEGANS, WILL NOW MAKE THEM GO HUNGRY:

The owners also explained they had catered to vegans before, but they decided to stop doing so because of many vegans’ “‘holier-than-thou’ attitude.”

“Please, vegans, It is not a given that we should adapt our menu to suit your preference,” the owners wrote. “If you want vegan food, go to a vegan restaurant…which incidentally if I went to one and asked for a steak I wouldn’t get one, nor would I expect to.

“You have chosen your lifestyle, it’s not a medical condition that you’ve been forced to endure through no fault of your own. Your choice does not fit with our style of cooking. We respect your choice, and expect that you respect ours.”

The restaurant said it was “unfair to tar everyone with the same brush,” but it said the decision to stop offering vegan options “was sadly brought about by the militant minority which has subsequently [spoiled] it for the majority.”