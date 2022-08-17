August 17, 2022

UNEXPECTEDLY! First Starbucks to unionize in California on strike in Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz Starbucks employees from the store on Ocean Street went on strike Sunday.

They started their strike on Saturday morning at 5 a.m., and are going to strike until Monday evening, with the hopes of having their voices heard.

Employees unanimously voted to unionize in May 2022, making it the first Starbucks location to unionize in California. The employees say they haven’t seen any changes since they unionized, prompting them to strike.