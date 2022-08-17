August 17, 2022
UNEXPECTEDLY! First Starbucks to unionize in California on strike in Santa Cruz.
Santa Cruz Starbucks employees from the store on Ocean Street went on strike Sunday.
They started their strike on Saturday morning at 5 a.m., and are going to strike until Monday evening, with the hopes of having their voices heard.
Employees unanimously voted to unionize in May 2022, making it the first Starbucks location to unionize in California. The employees say they haven’t seen any changes since they unionized, prompting them to strike.
What took them so long?
Meanwhile, in the other big parentheses state: ‘Woke’ NYC Starbucks now a haven for junkies, drunks and homeless. “‘Starbucks got too woke too fast,’ said java joint regular Constantine Dobryakov. ‘Now some customers are too scared to go in because you’ve got a bunch of homeless people sleeping in there. They got to be ready to kick people out and not give everyone a free cup of coffee. You give them a finger and they’ll take a hand.’”