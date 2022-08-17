August 17, 2022

ROGER SIMON: Movie Review: Matt Walsh’s What Is a Woman? Is an Absolute Winner.

Arguably, if you wanted to kill off Western Civilization at its root, massive transgenderism would be a good way to do it—just convince children that the developmental issues so many normally have are serious cases of gender dysphoria, and switching sexual identities is their road to salvation. More likely, it’s a road to suicide.

Cui bono? Big Pharma, of course. Once a child takes the first medical step into being transgendered, he or she (or whatever they want to call themselves) is on the way to spending millions on their health care over a lifetime. If you didn’t despise Big Pharma before seeing this film, you will afterward.

Walsh, with excellent support from Folk, takes us on a literal global adventure to demonstrate all this. Often it’s infuriating, as it should be, often heartbreaking, but sometimes mercifully funny, as when Walsh travels to Nairobi, Kenya, to ask the question “What is a woman?” of some Masai. More perceptive and intelligent than the so-called experts, the tribesmen seem nonplussed that anyone would ask something that obvious and silly.

Other notable stops along the way are with a pediatrician (in the infuriating category) who is so devoted to administering blockers to children that she appears to have a monomania in favor of gender switching. No one, to her, is born male or female, despite the apparent evidence in front of our eyes. Also infuriating, not surprisingly, is an academic in a gender studies department.

On the heartbreaking side is a woman who underwent seven operations to be a man, spent much of his/her life sick and depressed because of this, and now regrets ever having made the change. This noble person has now formed an organization to advise others against following his/her path.