August 17, 2022
ROGER SIMON: Movie Review: Matt Walsh’s What Is a Woman? Is an Absolute Winner.
Arguably, if you wanted to kill off Western Civilization at its root, massive transgenderism would be a good way to do it—just convince children that the developmental issues so many normally have are serious cases of gender dysphoria, and switching sexual identities is their road to salvation. More likely, it’s a road to suicide.
Cui bono? Big Pharma, of course. Once a child takes the first medical step into being transgendered, he or she (or whatever they want to call themselves) is on the way to spending millions on their health care over a lifetime. If you didn’t despise Big Pharma before seeing this film, you will afterward.
Walsh, with excellent support from Folk, takes us on a literal global adventure to demonstrate all this. Often it’s infuriating, as it should be, often heartbreaking, but sometimes mercifully funny, as when Walsh travels to Nairobi, Kenya, to ask the question “What is a woman?” of some Masai. More perceptive and intelligent than the so-called experts, the tribesmen seem nonplussed that anyone would ask something that obvious and silly.
Other notable stops along the way are with a pediatrician (in the infuriating category) who is so devoted to administering blockers to children that she appears to have a monomania in favor of gender switching. No one, to her, is born male or female, despite the apparent evidence in front of our eyes. Also infuriating, not surprisingly, is an academic in a gender studies department.
On the heartbreaking side is a woman who underwent seven operations to be a man, spent much of his/her life sick and depressed because of this, and now regrets ever having made the change. This noble person has now formed an organization to advise others against following his/her path.
Earlier: Don’t Overlook What Matt Walsh Has Done Here: “These African men laugh – they literally laugh – at the notion a woman might have a penis. They laugh because it is a laughable premise (again, to everyone outside the West and its fabricated gender enlightenment). So how can the American Left respond to this? Obviously what these men are saying and doing makes a mockery of the left’s gender ideology. If said by a white American male, it would be considered the height of bigotry. But these aren’t white American men. These are black men (and women) of a different culture. Progressives may worship the idol of gender, but they also worship the idol of diversity and multiculturalism. By their own rules, their dismissal of, or disagreement with the lived experiences of another people group – particularly black-skinned groups – is racist and Anglo-centric.”