August 17, 2022

THE AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS PROJECT IS STARTING TO RACK UP SOME SUCCESSES: It represents shareholders who sue corporations that engage in thoroughly “woke” but plainly illegal activities.

Here’s this week’s success: Each summer, for the past two years, Lowe’s has been conducting an annual small business promotion called “Making It … with Lowe’s.” Small businesses are invited to submit their new products to an in-house “shark-tank” panel. The winner is rewarded with nationwide publicity, inclusion among Lowe’s vendors, and sales through Lowe’s 1,728 locations as well as over its website. The catch: In order to participate, the business owner had to be a racial minority, female, LGBT, disabled, etc. After receiving formal notice from the ACR Project that this arrangement in a violation of Section 1981 (as to race) and an assortment of other laws, Lowe’s initially sounded like it was going to be uncooperative. But when the project was renewed for the summer 2022 under a new name, it was open to small businesses generally. Good.

Next up for the ACR Project: Starbucks and then McDonald’s, JPMorgan Chase, and Dropbox. And plenty more are in the works. It warms my heart to have an organization to push back against corporate wokeness.

The ACR Project also has a few much bigger anti-woke projects in the works. I’ll tell you about those as they materialize.

(Full disclosure: I am chairman of the board, but the bulk of the work is being done by our sole employee Dan Morenoff.)