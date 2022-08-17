August 17, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
GOODER AND HARDER, NEW YORK: ‘It’s like walking through Dante’s inferno’: Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood has become ‘a 24-hour drug and sex den’ as vagrants inject themselves in plain sight of a school and parents beg NYPD to ‘do something.’
