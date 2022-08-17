August 17, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (EURO EDITION): Germany Faces Power Grid Collapse as Demand for Electric Heaters Soar.

Germans are now panic buying electric heaters after firewood supplies and stoves sold out, a desperate backup option to survive the plummeting winter temperatures.

But according to the boss of the Stadtwerke Wiesbaden Netz utility company, Peter Lautz, the sheer amount of citizens using electric heaters would put enormous strain on the country’s electricity grid.

Electric heaters use between 1,000 and 3,000 watts of energy, so when all are plugged in simultaneously, it could cause a massive overload and cause the grid to collapse.

“If everyone switched on a fan heater at home, it would mean that we would have to almost double the existing network structure on every street,” said Lautz.

Germans have bought 600,000 electric heaters already in 2022, which is a 35 percent increase from usual numbers, and that figure is likely to rise as temperatures drop.