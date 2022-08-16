«
»

August 16, 2022

KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Wake Up! 2022 Is More Important Than 2020, and I Don’t Just Mean the Elections. “There aren’t any lefty riots taking place at the moment, but my Spidey sense tells me something way more sinister is afoot.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:18 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.