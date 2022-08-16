August 16, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: As DC Plans to Ban 40% of Black Teens From School, Mayor Rejects DC COVID-19 Vaccine Numbers. “In response to a question from The Daily Signal about how 40% of black school aged children were unvaccinated, Bowser responded, ‘I don’t think that that number is correct. We have a substantially few fewer number of kids that we have to engage with vaccination.'”

“Engage with vaccination” is the new “mandate.” Update your Newspeak dictionaries accordingly.