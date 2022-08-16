«
August 16, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: As DC Plans to Ban 40% of Black Teens From School, Mayor Rejects DC COVID-19 Vaccine Numbers. “In response to a question from The Daily Signal about how 40% of black school aged children were unvaccinated, Bowser responded, ‘I don’t think that that number is correct. We have a substantially few fewer number of kids that we have to engage with vaccination.'”

“Engage with vaccination” is the new “mandate.” Update your Newspeak dictionaries accordingly.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:43 pm
