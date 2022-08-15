August 15, 2022
GOODER AND HARDER, L.A.: Los Angeles County DA George Gascon recall petition found ‘insufficient’ to qualify for ballot.
A petition to recall Gascon had nearly 200,000 signatures out of more than 715,000 invalidated.
GOODER AND HARDER, L.A.: Los Angeles County DA George Gascon recall petition found ‘insufficient’ to qualify for ballot.
A petition to recall Gascon had nearly 200,000 signatures out of more than 715,000 invalidated.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.