August 14, 2022
ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE, STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY: Investigators Hunt for Motivation and Movements of Man Accused in Rushdie Attack.
Entirely unrelated: Iranian media outlets praise Salman Rushdie stabbing.
Iranian news outlets celebrated the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie as the hospitalized writer fights for his life.
Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck, is unable to speak and on a ventilator. The man accused of attacking Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree along with second degree assault, prosecutors said Saturday.
While there has been no official response from the Iranian government, media outlets in the country rejoiced at the attempted assassination.
Mister, we could use a man like Christopher Hitchens again:
God, I miss the Hitch. His response here to Shirley Williams and the question whether Salman Rushdie should’ve got a knighthood is a class act that no other pundit or thinker have managed or ever will manage to reach. pic.twitter.com/FzCVusR01v
— Ben Brittain (@BenABrittain) August 13, 2022