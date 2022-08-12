August 12, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Wait. The Bad Orange Man Had… Nuclear Documents? Seriously? “It’s been seven years since You-Know-Who rode down that escalator and threw his hat into the ring, and the Democrats have learned absolutely nothing. The more they try to hurt this guy, the more they end up helping him. Now they’re galvanizing the right behind him. Even traitors like me, who think 1/6 was bad and probably wanted Hillary to win, are incredulous that they’re abusing their power like this. It’s already backfiring, but at least the libs can still air out their bloodthirsty fantasies:”