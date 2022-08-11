August 11, 2022

PIVOT! Biden relaunches national initiative Cancer Moonshot to accelerate fight against cancer.

President Joe Biden is relaunching a national campaign to accelerate the rate of progress against cancer, he announced Wednesday. First launched in 2016, Cancer Moonshot aims to reduce the cancer death rate by at least half over the next 25 years. It will also aim to improve the experience of survivors or those fighting cancer. A Cancer Cabinet will be formed as part of the initiative. The announcement included a call to action to jump-start cancer screenings, more than 9.5 million of which have been delayed due to COVID-19. The administration has also set aside budgets for biomedical and health research through entities like the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health.

Typing up press releases on the “Cancer Moonshot” seems to be the Biden administration’s regular “Stray Voltage” fallback in a desperate attempt to get bad news out of the news cycle. Flashback: Desperately Unpopular Biden Makes Play to Control Cancer Cures With ‘Moonshot.’

—Athena Thorne, PJM, February 2nd.

No word yet if the “Cancer Moonshot” will cure the deadly strain of #OilCancer that emanates from oily windshields.

Flashback to January, 2016: Obama’s new, new!, new!!, new!!!, new!!!! war on cancer. ICYMI: Nixon started giving cancer the Apollo treatment in 1971.

Obama, 2016: “Last year, Vice President Biden said that with a new moonshot, America can cure cancer. Last month, he worked with this Congress to give scientists at the National Institutes of Health the strongest resources that they’ve had in over a decade. So tonight, I’m announcing a new national effort to get it done. And because he’s gone to the mat for all of us on so many issues over the past 40 years, I’m putting Joe in charge of Mission Control. For the loved ones we’ve all lost, for the families that we can still save, let’s make America the country that cures cancer once and for all.”

To be fair, between the out of control inflation and oil crisis he triggered, and this week’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, Biden has been doing quite a fair Nixon impersonation himself.