August 11, 2022

OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH MAR-A-LAGO: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Demands You Stop Calling The FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid a Raid!

On MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, host Stephanie Ruhle spent the opening segment of her show on Tuesday evening with her assembled panel to discuss the fallout from the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. While the panel discussion itself could constitute a NewsBusters blog in and of itself, what Ruhle said at the end of the segment outshined everything else in its stupidity.

Wrapping up the segment and about to head to a commercial break, Ruhle sanctimoniously claimed the FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home wasn’t actually a raid. “We keep hearing a lot of people call what the FBI did at Mar-a-Lago a raid. But for fact’s sake here’s the deal, law enforcement doesn’t even use the term raid,” Ruhle wailed.