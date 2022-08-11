August 11, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: Don’t blame Texas for New York’s immigration ‘crisis.’

To hear New York mayor Eric Adams tell it, you would think that a crisis has gripped the streets of our nation’s largest city as busloads of illegal immigrants arrive from Texas. Some of the new arrivals, courtesy of Texas Governor Greg Abbott — who wants to send a message about the very real crisis in his state — have been met in person by the mayor. He claims the city is now scrambling to take care of them. It’s a lie.

Thus far, Abbott has sent 75, maybe 100 illegal immigrants to New York, a city of 9 million people, a city which, in fact, already has a population of 500,000 illegal migrants. Are we really to believe that a few dozen more from Texas has our system at the breaking point? That’s about as many as come with the average church tourist group from Nebraska; it’s not exactly Exodus or the Mariel Boatlift. To put it in perspective, the maximum capacity of a single New York subway car is 198.

But listen to this ridiculous hyperbole from Adams: “This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing.” He added, “We need help, and we’re reaching out to the federal government to tell them that we need help. We’re going to get through this.” Get through this? Get through what, exactly? More illegal immigrants pass through our airports every day. What help do we need from the federal government? Do we need them to rent us a church basement and buy some cots? What’s going on here?