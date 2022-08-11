August 11, 2022

FURIOUS FURRY: Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke at rally: Stop laughing at me, “motherf****r.” “So Beto’s history is entirely laughable, but so are his political instincts here. He’s clearly talking to a small group of supporters in this incident. What politician calls his own supporters ‘motherf*****s’? Rather than ask what the criticism might be, O’Rourke’s first instinct is to attack and posture himself as supremely virtuous rather than defend his argument. That’s a bad look for any politician, but especially risible for a gun-control radical stumping for office in Texas, of all places.”