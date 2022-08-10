August 10, 2022

SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: New York Professor Claims Those Who Don’t Want to Mask in Her Class Are ‘Racist.’

The mask fanatics refuse to give up.

Even though nearly every jurisdiction in the United States has ended mandates, there are legions of people desperate to maintain the disproven fiction of universal masking.

Mountains of data have accumulated over the past several years showing that masks have been completely ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID.

Yet some are so committed to avoiding admitting that the leaders of their political ideology have been wrong that they’re willing to continue policies, seemingly forever.

One such recent example came from a SUNY New Paltz Professor Jessica Nydia Pabón-Colón who is described on LinkedIn as an “interdisciplinary Latina feminist performance studies scholar.”

Pabón announced on Twitter that she will be enforcing mask mandates in her classroom, even though the school she teaches at no longer requires them, and is even “building mask wearing” into her syllabus…She also claims in the (potential) syllabus that “Refusing to mask indoors is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise of individual privilege that tells the most vulnerable that their health does not matter.”