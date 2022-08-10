August 10, 2022

NY GOV. KATHY HOCHUL GOES OFF SCRIPT WHILE ATTACKING FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS AT HOLOCAUST EVENT: Hochul jokes about Jews fleeing to Florida during Holocaust event.

Gov. Kathy Hochul sounded like a bad Borscht Belt comedian at a bill signing tied to Holocaust education in schools Wednesday as she tried to land a joke at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ expense.

“I just want to say to the 1.77 million Jews who call New York home: Thank you for calling New York home. Don’t go anywhere or to another state. Florida is overrated. I shouldn’t say this, but look at the governor. It starts at the top down,” Hochul cracked.

“Getting in trouble – gotta stay on script,” the governor quickly added before she was forced to abruptly segue to her introduction of Holocaust survivor Celia Kener at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan.